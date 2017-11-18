PDEA agents arrest 2 suspects in drug buy-bust in Manila
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P125,000 worth of shabu and arrested two target-listed suspects in a buy-bust operation Saturday in Manila.
Arrested target-listed suspects are Raizah Benito, 24, and Aira Topaan, 20.
Target-listed individuals are those under the government’s watchlist.
They were arrested 5:10 p.m. in a buy bust operation conducted at a fast-food restaurant at the corner of Taft Avenue and Pedro Gil Street in Manila.
Authorities confiscated 25 grams of shabu.
A case for violation of the Comprehenaive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the two. /atm
