PDEA agents arrest 2 suspects in drug buy-bust in Manila

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P125,000 worth of shabu and arrested two target-listed suspects in a buy-bust operation Saturday in Manila.

Arrested target-listed suspects are Raizah Benito, 24, and Aira Topaan, 20.

Target-listed individuals are those under the government’s watchlist.

They were arrested 5:10 p.m. in a buy bust operation conducted at a fast-food restaurant at the corner of Taft Avenue and Pedro Gil Street in Manila.

Authorities confiscated 25 grams of shabu.

A case for violation of the Comprehenaive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the two. /atm