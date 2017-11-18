If Mocha runs for senator, ‘let the people decide,’ says Duterte

“Let the people decide,” President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday on the issue of Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson running for senator in the 2019 elections, as announced by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez a day earlier.

“It’s not a one-man story,” Duterte said in a press conference shortly after he spoke at the launching of TienDa Farmers and Fisherfolks Outlets, a partnership project between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Ayala Malls (Accendo Commercial Corp.) at the Asian Food Market in Abreeza Mall, Davao City.

“Kung ginusto nila yan, then that’s it. It will be honored by all, including the military and the police,” he said. “Pag yan ang pinili ng Filipino, you might not like her, her ways might not suit your values, but if that guy, or woman, is elected by the people, then you have to honor the choice.” /atm