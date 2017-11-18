Roque: Shutting down MRT may disrupt the lives of 500,000 commuters

Shutting down the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), as suggested by some people, may disrupt the lives of more than 500,000 commuters who rely on it, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday in the wake of the recent train accidents.

“While we acknowledge that the MRT-3 problem cannot be solved overnight, we must also consider the 500,000 commuters that rely on the MRT-3 system daily,” Roque said in a statement. “Stopping the MRT-3 operations may disrupt the economic activities of these people. We are doing all we can and we will not rest until the riding public will get the service they truly deserve.”

Roque assured the public that the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) maintenance team was “working overtime” to ensure the safety of the train’s system.

“We share everyone’s concern on the safety of our MRT-3 coaches and we are all in agreement that we need to rehabilitate and upgrade the MRT-3’s current condition,” he said.

On Thursday morning, a train car got detached on the northbound section between Ayala and Buendia stations, forcing the offloading of hundreds of passengers.

Two days before the incident, the arm of a woman, Angeline Fernando, was cut off after she felt dizzy and fell through a train gap. Her arms were later reattached by doctors. /atm