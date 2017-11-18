Alejano wants Tugade fired for failure to prevent frequent MRT breakdowns

Oppositionist Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano urged President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday to sack Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for being unable to address glitches and breakdowns of the Metro Rail Transit system.

In a statement, Alejano blasted the Department of Transportation (DOTr) over the growing list of “MRT blunders,” the latest of which involved two coaches detaching themselves from the train body on Thursday, forcing passengers to walk along the tracks.

“The responsibility of finding solutions to the problem falls squarely on the DOTr and its leadership It has been over a year since the Duterte administration took over,” he said. “They were very much aware of the problems plaguing the MRT, and in fact it is one the issues that they were hurling against the [Aquino] administration, yet they still have not properly addressed this. Now, no more excuses or blame game. Take responsibility for the mistakes and act forthwith.”

Alejano singled out Tugade for what he described as his poor performance in addressing the issues.

“With the dismal performance of the DOTr from congestion to MRT breakdowns, Duterte should now consider a replacement for Secretary Tugade. One that could deliver,” he said. “Otherwise, we might continue to experience what we are going through right now; MRT fiasco and traffic mess. Our transport system has become a daily worry to Filipinos… The administration should act on this now as what it has promised to do so.” /atm