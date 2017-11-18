Sunday, November 19, 2017
Ex-Baguio solon posts bail over environmental lawsuit

Ex-Baguio solon posts bail over environmental lawsuit

By: - Correspondent / @kquitasolINQ
/ 02:51 PM November 18, 2017

Nicasio Aliping Jr. during his proclamation after winning the congressional race in 2013. INQUIRER Northern Luzon file photo / RICHARD BALONGLONG

BAGUIO CITY—Former Baguio Rep. Nicasio Aliping Jr. posted bail on Thursday (Nov. 16) after a local court issued him an arrest warrant for his alleged role in an illegal road excavation that destroyed hundreds of trees and polluted a local water source at the Mount Santo Tomas reservation in 2014.

“I posted my bail. Tnx,” said Aliping in a text message but he did not elaborate when reached on Saturday (Nov. 18).

The warrant was issued by Baguio Judge Emmanuel Rasing, of Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in La Trinidad, Benguet. Rasing is hearing a complaint filed by environment agencies against Aliping and three Baguio contractors for violating forestry laws. Aliping had earlier denied ordering the road construction.

Contractor Romeo Aquino also posted a P200,000 bail on Friday (Nov. 17), said his counsel, lawyer Lauro Gacayan, on Saturday.

The excavations were discovered by mountain hikers. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources inspected the damaged site and said the road diggings appear to lead to Aliping’s property inside the reservation.

A 2015 environmental protection order now covers the forested mountain which straddles Baguio and neighboring Benguet town, Tuba. /jpv

This is the site where at least 700 trees were felled for a road project being attributed to Baguio Rep. Nicasio Aliping Jr. JP ALIPIO / INQUIRER CONTRIBUTOR

Mount Santo Tomas straddles Baguio City and the Benguet town of Tuba. Visitors recognize it due to two giant radar dishes at its peak which could be seen from the city proper. Photo by EV Espiritu

