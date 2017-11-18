Ex-Baguio solon posts bail over environmental lawsuit

BAGUIO CITY—Former Baguio Rep. Nicasio Aliping Jr. posted bail on Thursday (Nov. 16) after a local court issued him an arrest warrant for his alleged role in an illegal road excavation that destroyed hundreds of trees and polluted a local water source at the Mount Santo Tomas reservation in 2014.

“I posted my bail. Tnx,” said Aliping in a text message but he did not elaborate when reached on Saturday (Nov. 18).

The warrant was issued by Baguio Judge Emmanuel Rasing, of Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in La Trinidad, Benguet. Rasing is hearing a complaint filed by environment agencies against Aliping and three Baguio contractors for violating forestry laws. Aliping had earlier denied ordering the road construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contractor Romeo Aquino also posted a P200,000 bail on Friday (Nov. 17), said his counsel, lawyer Lauro Gacayan, on Saturday.

The excavations were discovered by mountain hikers. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources inspected the damaged site and said the road diggings appear to lead to Aliping’s property inside the reservation.

A 2015 environmental protection order now covers the forested mountain which straddles Baguio and neighboring Benguet town, Tuba. /jpv