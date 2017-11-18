Soldier shot dead by suspected NPA in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — An Army soldier was gunned down on Saturday morning by suspected communist rebels at a marketplace in Daraga town in Albay province, police said.

Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Bicol police spokesperson, said Private First Class George Rey Murillo, 27, a resident of Castilla town in Sorsogon province, was attacked by three unidentified armed men believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) Special Partisan Unit (SPARU) in Barangay (village) Anislag at around 6 a.m.

The report said the victim was doing market chores when shot to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gomez said the victim sustained bullet wounds in his head, killing him instantly. The attackers fled and carted away the victim’s service firearms.

Investigations are on going. Mar S. Arguelles, @msarguellesINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon