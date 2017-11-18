Hundreds flee as military hounds BIFF

TACURONG CITY—More than 1,200 people have been displaced by military offensives against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), which the military described as another Islamic State-inspired group, in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao province.

Those displaced, who belong to at least 250 families mostly from the town’s Barangay Bagong, sought refuge in two villages, according to Farouk Romancap, municipal social welfare officer.

“They were afraid to return home because they were still hearing explosions and gunfire,” Romancap told the Inquirer.

He said more soldiers were seen heading to Barangay Timbangan on Thursday afternoon, apparently to reinforce government forces in the area.

On Tuesday, two helicopter gunships pounded the villages of Timbangan in Shariff Aguak and Meta in Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao to flush out BIFF gunmen, led by Imam Bungos. —EDWIN O. FERNANDEZ