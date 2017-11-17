Roque: I don’t have means to run as senator

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday said he doesn’t have the means to run for a Senate seat in 2019 but thanked Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for the endorsement.

“I am very thankful for the confidence shown by Speaker Bebot Alvarez. I cherish the encouragement and humbled by the endorsement,” Roque said in a statement.

But he said he would stick to his new job as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman rather than set his sight on seeking a Senate seat.

“I am however focused on my new job as the President’s spokesperson and my priority right now is to do my absolute best in communicating the message of the president to our people,” he said.

Roque on Friday took his oath as member of the PDP-Laban in Cebu City where Alvarez announced his inclusion in the President’s senatorial candidates for 2019.

But Roque said he doesn’t have the resources to run for a Senate post.

“I have also, without means to pursue a senate bid. So while I am thankful, I reiterate that my priority is to be the best spokesman that I can be for the President,” he said.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Roque explained why Alvarez wanted him to run as senator.

“I think he said let’s bring them to the Senate. They will work for us in passing crucial legislation,” he said of Alvarez endorsement.

But he reiterated he doesn’t have enough resources to run as senator.

“I don’t have 500 million pesos needed to run. [I] can’t afford,” he said.