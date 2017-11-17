Mocha Uson on 2019 senatorial polls: Only Duterte can make me run

Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on Friday said only President Rodrigo Duterte could make her run for the Senate in 2019.

Uson’s statement came after Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced in Cebu City her inclusion in the PDP-Laban senatorial slate for 2019.

Uson, who was also in Cebu during the announcement, said she was surprised with Alvarez’s announcement.

“Una po sa lahat, we attended the oathtaking of the new PDP Laban members upon the invitation of Presidential Assistant for Visayas, Michael Dino. Walang kahit anong political intention on my part sa pag punta doon,” she said in a statement.

“Kaya nagulat po ako ng sinasabi nila na inanunsyo raw po ni Speaker Alvarez na ako ay tatakbo bilang Senador, HINDI KO PO ITO ALAM AT HINDI NAMIN ITO PINAG USAPAN,” she added.

She admitted that she has been long invited by Alvarez to run as senator.

But Uson said she has no plans to run for a political post.

“Totoo po na matagal na akong iniimibtahan ni Speaker na tumakbo bilang senador at ang sagot ko po ay wala akong planong tumakbo sa Senado dahil hindi naman ako politiko,” she said.

“I am thankful and flattered for being considered as a possible candidate, pero sa ngayon ay wala pa akong plans on running,” she added.

But the Palace official seemed to be not closing her doors on seeking for a Senate seat.

“At kung tatakbo man po ako, eto po ay dahil si Pangulong Duterte na mismo ang nagpatakbo sa akin. Yan ay dahil sa ang akin lamang hangarin ay matulungan ang Duterte Administration na pagsilbihan ang bayan,” she said.