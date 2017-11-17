Malate teen caught selling ecstasy, other drugs in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY—An 18-year-old girl from Malate, Manila was arrested on Thursday (Nov. 16) after selling P50,000 worth of the party drug Ecstasy to undercover agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in front of a hotel along Kisad Road here.

The identity of the girl has not been released as of this posting.

She was caught with 15 capsules of suspected ecstasy, 25 tablets of the regulated drug Diazepam that is more commonly known as Valium and four syringes, which PDEA said were “neatly placed in two boxes of cupcakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow-up investigation is being conducted by the anti-drug agents. /jpv