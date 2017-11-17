3 alleged Abu Sayyaf men tagged to terrorize Asean Summit fall

Three members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) who allegedly planned to disrupt the activities related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit were arrested by the authorities, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa said Friday.

According to Dela Rosa, the suspects were identified as Abdulgaffar Jikiri, 19; Alim Sabtalin, 19; and Sadam Jhofar, 24.

The three alleged ASG members were all arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Quezon City Police District and the National Bureau of Investigation Counter-Terrorism Division on November 10 in Salam Compound, Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City.

The suspects were arrested a day before the Asean dignitaries started arriving in the country for the holding of the Summit and related activities.

The PNP officials said the arrested men are believed to be members of the ASG’s Urban Terrorist Group.

Dela Rosa said the suspects conducted surveillance and ocular inspection on malls to carry out bomb attacks during the 31st Asean Summit and Asean Related Summits in the Philippines. /jpv

