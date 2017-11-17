Friday, November 17, 2017
MRT-3 train stalls yet again

/ 09:50 AM November 17, 2017

Glitches have greeted thousands of rushing passengers as another Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train bogged down Friday morning.

In an MRT-3 service report, a train halted “due to technical problem” at 9:04 a.m., prompting the unloading of hundreds of passengers in Santolan Annapolis southbound station.

Technical glitches and broken trains seemed to have become a daily occurrence in the MRT-3.

On Thursday, a train disengaged while on its way from Ayala to Buendia station, pushing dozens of passengers to walk along the railways.

The incident hurt no one but has drawn criticisms from several lawmakers, as well as the public.            /kga

