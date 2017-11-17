2 brods held for bullying drivers, assaulting tanod

Two brothers were arrested in Valenzuela City after assaulting barangay watchmen who caught the siblings cursing at motorists in the wee hours of Thursday.

Jodenick Parungao, a 21-year-old criminology student from Our Lady of Fatima University, and his younger brother Prince Charles face assault charges after hitting Barangay Ugong tanod Ronie Bartolome and Bonifacio Castro, police said.

According to case investigator SPO4 Ronaldo Bautista, the two watchmen caught the brothers, who were reportedly drunk, hurling invectives at motorists passing through Gen. T. de Leon Street in Barangay Ugong around 12:30 a.m. Jodenick then allegedly elbowed Castro in the neck.

When accosted and brought to the barangay hall, Jodenick also punched Bartolome in the neck while Prince Charles warned the watchmen to “be careful” because he belonged to a “frat.”

Police later discovered that Prince Charles was released from jail in September after spending a year in detention on charges of attempted murder. The “frat” he was referring to was probably a jail gang, Bautista told the Inquirer.

The two brothers remained in detention at the Valenzuela City police station at press time. —Krixia Subingsubing