Netizens poke fun at MRT uncoupling with ‘hugot’ lines

Netizens were quick to react with hilarious “hugot lines” after the “uncoupling” of a Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT3) train on Thursday.

About 140 passengers were forced to walk along the rails of the MRT Thursday morning after a coach had detached from the main train.

Just last Tuesday, a woman lost her right arm after being trapped between the train’s two coaches. Doctors, however, were able to reattach her arm in an emergency operation.

Ivan Caballero Villegas, the netizen who took the viral photo of the uncoupling train, poked fun at his “memorable” experience, saying that everyone breaks up—even trains.

Here are just but some of the most hilarious #MRTHugot tweets and posts circulating online: