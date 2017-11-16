Trillanes slams VACC; accuses complainants of being ‘minions’

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV slammed the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Thursday for filing a sedition complaint against him before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

This development came after a group of lawyers affiliated with the VACC filed a case of sedition before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office against Trillanes for provoking the military to shoot President Rodrigo Duterte.

“These Duterte minions are doing all sorts of harassment against me in the hope that they would be able to divert my attention,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Sorry, but I remain focused on finding ways to continue to expose Duterte’s murders, corruption and secret bank accounts; as well as Polong’s (Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte) smuggling and involvement in the P6.4-billion shabu shipment,” he added.

The VACC early Thursday filed a complaint against Trillanes, accusing him of inciting the military to commit rebellion and instigate a coup d’ etat for telling them to use an M-60 machine gun against the President for his alleged unexplained wealth. /jpv