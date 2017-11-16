WATCH: MRT riders walk to Ayala after coach detaches from train

Paano maging warrior at Ninja sa MRT 😂😑#MRTBulok #ItsMoreFunRidingMRT ADVERTISEMENT Posted by Ivan Caballero Villegas on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Some 140 passengers were forced to walk back to the Ayala station of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) after one of three train coaches detached and was left crippled enroute to Buendia on Thursday morning.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez confirmed the incident. He said no one was hurt from the occurrence.

The train had reportedly just left the Ayala station and was on its way to the Buendia when the third of three coaches got detached from the first two that went on to the next station.

Passengers were ushered to safety back to the Ayala station after being stranded for several minutes.

The MRT-3 said on its website that the train failure prompted the management to implement a provisional service along the line at 9:03 a.m.

Normal operations resumed at 9:30 a.m. /cbb