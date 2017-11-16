2 teens rob businessman in QC, arrested by police

Police arrested two teenagers after they robbed a businessman at gunpoint in Quezon City early Thursday morning.

Quezon City police nabbed John Paul Orkaja at Verjel Balando, both 18, of Barangay (village) Payatas, for robbery.

Radyo Inquirer 990 AM reported that Agrenz Escalona was walking on his way home in Barangay Batasan Hills when Orkaja and Belando allegedly pointed a gun at him and took his valuables.

After the duo left, Escalona reported sought the help of the police who immediately launched a follow-up operation.

During the arrest, authorities recovered Escalona’s belongings, including a laptop, a six-inch knife and a toy gun which resembled a 9-mm pistol.

The suspects face robbery charges.

Police records showed that the two were also involved in a similar robbery last Nov. 13, involving three victims. /cbb/With reports from Mark Makalalad, Radyo Inquirer