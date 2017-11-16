Thursday, November 16, 2017
Beer spill hits QC Elliptical Road; cleanup completed

/ 09:59 AM November 16, 2017

Photo from Radyo Inquirer 990AM / Justinne Punsalang

Five lanes of Elliptical Road in Quezon City are again open to traffic Thursday morning after a truck spilled more than 700 bottles of beer across the road a few hours earlier.

According to a Radyo Inquirer 990 AM report, the driver of the 22-wheeler cargo truck miscalculated the turn from Commonwealth Avenue to Elliptical Road and caused 30 cases of beer to fall on the road at about 1 a.m.

“Medyo tagilid yung kalsada tapos nasabayan ng preno,” driver Noel Comia, 22, told Radyo Inquirer. “Mabagal po ‘yung takbo ko,” he added.

Barangay officers and members of the Quezon City risk reduction management office swept the road of broken glass and plastic beer cases. Two hours later, the affected lanes were again opened to traffic. /cbb

Basag na mga basyo ng bote, nagkalat sa Elliptical Road

WATCH: Basag na mga basyo ng bote, nagkalat sa Elliptical Road… hindi pantay na kalsada, sinisi ng driver ng trailer truck na dahilan ng aksidente | Justinne Punsalang

Posted by Radyo INQUIRER on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

