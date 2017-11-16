Maria Isabel Lopez expected at LTO on Thursday

Former beauty queen and actress Maria Isabel Lopez is expected to appear before the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday to explain why her license should not be revoked after she used the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) lane for VIPs and delegates.

Lopez was expected at the LTO office in Quezon City at 10 a.m.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Lopez’s actions could be considered a violation of traffic rules by disregarding traffic sign and reckless driving by breaching Asean’s security protocol.

She may also be deemed an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle” by endangering public safety and government property.

The MMDA also recommended that Lopez explain why she should not be charged for violating the Anti-distracted driving law when she used her phone and took videos while driving through the Asean lane last Nov. 11.

Lopez earlier complained of being singled out, saying that an MMDA enforcer gave her and several motorists permission to use the Asean lane.

She posted videos on Facebook, which went viral on social media, driving through the Asean lane. But the actress claimed that other vehicles had already entered the lane before she did.

On her Facebook post, Lopez said that she removed traffic barriers to enter the security lane.

The actress had already apologized and vowed to cooperate with the authorities after the incident. /cbb

