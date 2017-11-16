Asean concert chaos: Venue for 6K but 27K showed up

The venue was good for 6,000 but 27,000 showed up, including unruly crowds.

The unexpected turnout and snowballing chaos forced officials to cut short an outdoor music festival held in Makati City, which was earlier advertised as a “breather” to cap the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

The pushing and shoving in the mammoth audience during Tuesday night’s Asean Music Festival left more than 40 spectators requiring medical attention due to dizzy spells and difficulty in breathing, including at least eight who sustained minor injuries.

“With so many people and some of them fainting, the organizers decided to cancel the concert,” Police director Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), clarified that the festival, held at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati’s central business district, was only timed with the summit but not an official part of the itinerary as there were no foreign delegates or performers involved. “The audience was purely local.”

An online invitation to the event, however, said it was “in commemoration of the 50th anniversary and Philippine chairmanship of Asean” and organized by the Asean 2017 National Organizing Council. The invitation also sported the Asean@50 logo.

The NCRPO chief said Ayala Triangle could accommodate 6,000 persons and that invitations were sent out to 10,000— but that 27,000 came for the concert.

Still, Interior Secretary Catalino Cuy maintained there was nobody to blame for what happened. “We are commending the organizer and people on the ground for canceling the concert but the crowd started growing unruly. If it was not canceled, something more serious might have happened.”

Health Emergency Management Bureau Director Gloria Balboa said some 42 people received medical treatment for hyperventilation, anxiety reaction and hypertension, while eight people sustained cuts and bruises.