Thursday, November 16, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines

Another ‘Tokhang’ surrenderer killed

newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

Another ‘Tokhang’ surrenderer killed

/ 06:45 AM November 16, 2017

A drug suspect who earlier surrendered under the government’s “Oplan Tokhang” campaign was shot dead inside his Quezon City residence on Wednesday.

Adrian Tresvalles Galang, a 39-year-old cab driver, was sleeping around 1 a.m. in his house on Kalayaan C, Libis Extension, Barangay Batasan Hills, when shot by the still-unidentified gunman several times.

The police district director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, said  Galang’s live-in partner told the police that the victim  had a history of drug use. —Jhesset O. Enano

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Adrian Tresvalles Galang, drug killings, extrajudicial killings, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved