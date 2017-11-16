Another ‘Tokhang’ surrenderer killed
A drug suspect who earlier surrendered under the government’s “Oplan Tokhang” campaign was shot dead inside his Quezon City residence on Wednesday.
Adrian Tresvalles Galang, a 39-year-old cab driver, was sleeping around 1 a.m. in his house on Kalayaan C, Libis Extension, Barangay Batasan Hills, when shot by the still-unidentified gunman several times.
The police district director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, said Galang’s live-in partner told the police that the victim had a history of drug use. —Jhesset O. Enano
