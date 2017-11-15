Police eyeing 3 more persons of interest in bank employee rape-slay

The Eastern Police District (EPD) is looking into three more persons of interest that might be considered as suspects in the rape and killing of a bank employee in Pasig City, a police official said Wednesday.

EPD head Police Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said aside from the two earlier mentioned, they have three more names that might be considered as suspects for the death of Mabel Cama.

He, however declined to give details about the three other persons of interest while the investigation is ongoing so it would not preempt the follow-up operation conducted by forces of the Pasig City Police Station. /je