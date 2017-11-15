‘They insisted on taking selfies’ – Bong Go

DAVAO CITY – “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I grabbed it.”

So said Christopher Go, President Duterte’s special assistant, on his transformation from being the national photobomber to selfie king.

During the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, Go, also known as Bong, posted on social media selfies of him with such world leaders as US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev.

In his selfies with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the two leaders were the ones who held the phone up.

“Actually, they insisted on taking the selfies. Turnbull remembered me from Vietnam, where I also took a selfie with him,” Go told the Inquirer by phone.

In some of the selfies he took, Asean and Apec leaders were seen talking in the background and he was even the first one to post a photo of Duterte and Trump talking.

Go said his selfies with the heads of states would form part of his treasured collection.

“Those are very important to me. I am just an ordinary government employee and there I was, taking selfies with them who are very powerful people,” he added.

Go said his encounter with the world leaders was a great experience that cannot be translated into a few words.

“I am just an extra and I was taking selfies with them,” he added.

On Wednesday, Facebook also started featuring a profile picture frame that has the image of the new selfie king.

Although the creator of the custom frame remained unknown, a number of users had started changing their profile pictures with it.

When told about it, Go said: “Hala!”

He then said: “I’m humbled. I am just an extra. I don’t deserve this kind of attention.”

Go has been Duterte’s close aide since 1998.

Despite being perceived as the No. 2 man here because of his work with Duterte, Go remained unassuming and even described himself as “the all-around utility man.”

He has been managing not only Duterte’s political affairs but also personal affairs that if the Duterte household ran out of LPG for example, Go would take care of purchasing a refill.

Even when Duterte had become President already, Go remained by his side.

In Malacañang, requests and appointments had to go through him first before these should reach Duterte.

