3 Bulacan teens nabbed for gun possession

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN — An 18-year-old boy and his two underaged companions were arrested on Wednesday in the City of San Jose del Monte after they were caught with weapons during a gun ban imposed by the government while it hosts the 31st Asean Summit.

A village watchman alerted the police after learning that Julius Gulking and two boys, aged 16 and 17 years old, were riding a motorcycle and armed with an improvised shotgun and a cal. 38 revolver at 3 a.m. in San Pedro village, said Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director.

The motorcycle was driven by the 16-year-old boy. The three youths face charges for illegal gun possession and for violating the police gun ban. /je