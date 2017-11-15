3 Ecija university students die in motorcycle mishap

SCIENCE CITY OF MUÑOZ – Three university students died in a vehicular accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger bus at 11 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 13) in Bantug village, Nueva Ecija, police said.

Josell Martin, 23; Roniel Listerio, 23; and Andrea Gamboa, 20, were riding a motorcycle when they collided into an oncoming Victory Bus bound for Cagayan province as it made a turn from the highway.

Martin and Listerio were graduating civil engineering students of the Central Luzon State University. Gamboa was a student of the privately owned Computer Training Center also at the university compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the bus surrendered to the police after the incident. None of his passengers was hurt.

Martin’s parents said their son joined Listerio and Gamboa at around 6 p.m. to attend a birthday party at a neighboring village. At about 10 p.m., Martine even posted in his Facebook page a photograph of the friends making a toast.

In May, two CLSU graduating students were also killed in a motorcycle accident along the same stretch of road near the university campus. /jpv