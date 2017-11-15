Marawi LGU starts to pick up the pieces after war

After the five-month battle between terrorists and government forces in Marawi City, the local government is saving anything good beneath those ruins including the Holy Qurans.

Radyo Inquirer reported on Wednesday that the local government of Marawi recovered some damaged holy books found in the Grand Mosque.

“We’re going to preserve the Holy Quran. Napaka-sacred po sa amin ‘yan. So kahit na ho medyo destroyed na ‘yan, napaka-importante pa rin po yung simbolo ng aming pananampalataya,” Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra told Radyo Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We’re going to preserve the Holy Quran. That is very sacred for us. So even if it’s almost destroyed, it is still important for us, the symbol of our faith.)

Grand Mosque repairs underway

Meanwhile, repairs to bring back the Grand Mosque after it was destroyed by the battle will start, Deputy Commander of Task Force Maranao Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

The Grand Mosque is situated at the main battlefield during the clashes between the Maute group and government troops. It was heavily damaged during the siege.

“Ongoing pa rin yung pag-clear natin nitong area na ito. Very soon ay masisimulan na yung pag-repair ng Grand Mosque (Clearing operation is still ongoing in this area. Very soon we will start the repair of the Grand Mosque),” Brawner further said.

Brawner added that they will ask advice from religious leaders on how to bring back the mosque to its original beauty. /jpv

RELATED STORY

Life returning where war started

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM