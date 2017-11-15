MRT-3 operations ‘improving’ – DOTr official

More than a week after the government terminated its maintenance contract with Busan Universal Rail Inc. (Buri), a transport official boasted that the services of Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) have improved with only one or two unloading incidents recorded in the past days.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the improved services were notable since Wednesday last week.

“Masama yung serbisyo natin noong Lunes last week, Martes. Pero noong Wednesday, kung mapapansin nyo, nag-improve yung ating operasyon,” Chavez said in an interview over DZMM radio on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(The services were bad on Monday and Tuesday last week. But on Wednesday, if you notice, the MRT operations have improved)

“Mula Wednesday, wala na tayong unloading incident sa gabi. Tapos yung unloading incident natin ay isa, dalawa, maximum tatlo. Kahapon isa, noong isang araw dalawa, noong Linggo ay isa,” Chavez pointed out when asked about the latest offloading incident at Cubao station early Wednesday morning.

(There was no unloading incident at night since Wednesday. Then the unloading incident recorded is only one or two, or maximum of three. Yesterday, there was one incident, two incidents the other day and one on Sunday)

No unloading incident, he also said, was recorded last Saturday while there was only one incident last Friday afternoon.

“Nag i-improve yung ating operation. Pakikiramdaman lang namin bukas sapagkat pasukan ng mga tao,” Chavez said.

Work and classes had been suspended since Monday, November 13, because of the two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit held in Manila.

Last November 6, the DOTr terminated its maintenance contract with Buri amid repeated breakdowns of the MRT-3.

READ: DOTr terminates contract with MRT-3 maintenance provider

ADVERTISEMENT

/kga