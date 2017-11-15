MRT train sent back to depot over technical problem

As the Department of Transportation (DOTr) struggled to maintain the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), another train suffered a technical problem Wednesday morning and had to be sent back to the depot.

At 7:32 a.m., the southbound train stopped and offloaded its passengers at Cubao station, an MRT 3 service report said.

The service report classified the glitch as a “category 3” problem which meant the train had to be taken out of service without a replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the sixth recorded glitch since Monday.

MRT 3 resumed its operations with 10 available trains as of 8 a.m.

The DOTr has taken over the service and maintenance of the MRT-3 line after it terminated the contract of Busan Universal Rail Inc. or Buri over the repeated train breakdowns and alleged violations in the agreement.

Transportation officials said less breakdowns and better service could be expected in three to six months as the DOTr repairs MRT trains. /cbb