Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

2 Asean vehicles collide in Pasay, 2 hurt

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

2 Asean vehicles collide in Pasay, 2 hurt

/ 08:41 AM November 15, 2017

A red star marks the approximate location where two vehicles used in Asean Summit events reportedly collided. Two were reportedly hurt when the vehicles crashed into each other at the corner of Jalandoni and Sotto Steets just outside the Philippine International Convention Center, the main venue of the summit. GOOGLE MAPS

Two persons were hurt after vehicles designated for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit collided at each other in Pasay City on Wednesday morning, radio dzMM reported.

The two Asean vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection of Jalandoni Street and Sotto Street in Pasay City, a few hundred meters from the Philippine International Convention Center, the main venue of the summit.

The 31st Asean Summit and Related Summits hosted by the Philippines was concluded on Tuesday evening and most delegates are expected to go home this Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. /cbb

Referesh this page for updates.

Check out our Asean 2017 special site for important information and latest news on the 31st Asean Summit to be held in Manila on Nov. 13-15, 2017. Visit http://inquirer.net/asean-2017.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Asean, Car Accident, news, Pasay
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved