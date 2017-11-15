2 Asean vehicles collide in Pasay, 2 hurt

Two persons were hurt after vehicles designated for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit collided at each other in Pasay City on Wednesday morning, radio dzMM reported.

The two Asean vehicles reportedly collided at the intersection of Jalandoni Street and Sotto Street in Pasay City, a few hundred meters from the Philippine International Convention Center, the main venue of the summit.

The 31st Asean Summit and Related Summits hosted by the Philippines was concluded on Tuesday evening and most delegates are expected to go home this Wednesday.

