Witness becomes person of interest in Pasig slay

A witness in the killing and possibly rape of a 22-year-old bank employee in Pasig City is now being considered a person of interest.

Eastern Police District director, Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, told the Inquirer on Tuesday that truck driver Randy Oavenade, 37, was now a person of interest along with Diolan Asibuchi, a mechanic, for his “inconsistent statements.”

Sapitula did not elaborate.

Pasig police chief, Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., said Oavenade and Asibuchi were released after being questioned by the police. But they have been warned not to leave their houses.

Oavenade earlier told the police that he saw Asibuchi and another person standing behind the victim, Mabel Cama, as she was texting around 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim’s father reported her missing on Saturday morning after she failed to come home on Friday night. Oavenade, Asibuchi and the victim live in the same compound on Ortigas Avenue Extension in Rosario, Pasig.

Around noon on Sunday, Cama’s half-burned body was found in an abandoned building about a hundred meters from her house.

Sapitula said the EPD had asked Mayor Robert Eusebio to offer a reward for the suspects’ arrest. —Jodee A. Agoncillo