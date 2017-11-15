Caraga police exec sacked after leading Bislig raid

BUTUAN CITY — The chief of the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Caraga region was dismissed following last week’s raid on the Bislig City Hall to inspect a vehicle that police suspected was used by the killers of a radio broadcaster last month.

Chief Insp. Renel Serrano, spokesperson for the Caraga police office, said Supt. Cesar Paday-os was removed from his post as CIDG Caraga director and had been reassigned to the CIDG Cordillera office. Serrano, however, said he did not know the reason behind the move.

Paday-os’ relief, however, came after Bislig officials filed a complaint against him in connection with the Nov. 7 search of the City General Services Office at the City Hall compound, where he led operatives of the Special Investigation Task Force (SITG) Lozada in inspecting a Toyota Hi-Ace van that was of similar make with the vehicle used by gunmen who attacked Christopher Lozada on Oct. 24.

Bislig Mayor Librado Navarro said city officials filed the complaint against Paday-os for alleged abuse, harassment and grave misconduct over the conduct of the raid.

Paday-os led the search just hours after Felixberto Villocino Jr., the suspected lookout of gunmen who shot and killed Lozada, was arrested.

Complaint in PNP, DILG

In the complaint filed in the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, and in the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Navarro said Paday-os and his team forced their way in conducting a “forensic” examination on the vehicle, amid their protest for lack of a valid search warrant and proper coordination.

But Senior Insp. Arlene Tanzo, spokesperson for SITG Lozada, denied that the search was illegal.

“[The SITG] only inspected the van [at the City Hall], which had the same description as the van used by the suspects (in the Lozada killing),” Tanzo said.

She said the police made the proper coordination with local authorities, noting that Bislig supply officer Jonathan Jamora was present when the van was inspected.

Tanzo said Paday-os’ relief was part of the PNP’s reshuffling of officers.

Navarro said it was clear that the Lozada murder case had been “politicized.” He said he was sensing a concerted effort by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security and the SITG Lozada to link him to the radioman’s killing.

Navarro had denied any hand in the murder of Lozada. —Chris Panganiban and Franklin Caliguid