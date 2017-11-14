Woman loses right arm in accident at MRT-3 Ayala station

A woman lost her arm when she fell from the platform of the Metro Rail Transit-3’s (MRT-3) Ayala station on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cesar Chavez, the transport undersecretary for rails, Angeline Fernando had just stepped out of the train at the Ayala northbound platform when she reportedly felt dizzy.

Chavez said that just as the train was leaving the station, the 24-year-old fell in between of the coupler connecting the first and second train car, cutting her right arm.

Authorities rushed Fernando to the Makati Medical Center at around 2:35 p.m.

Quoting a report from MRT Ayala station supervisor Raffy Robles, Chavez said that Fernando is already safe from harm. He added that the cost of Fernando’s hospitalization would be shouldered by the MRT-3.

When asked if Fernando could have been pushed by other passengers, Robles told Chavez that she wasn’t since there were only few passengers on the platform because of the holidays. Nonetheless, Chavez said that the incident is being investigated by the Makati police.

Because of this, the MRT-3 implemented a provisional service from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard at 3:06 p.m. Normal operations resumed at 3:39 p.m.