Colombian arrested at Naia, poops heroin worth P8.89M in hospital

An arrested Colombian spent 24 hours at the Pasay General Hospital before he was able to defecate 79 pieces of elongated rubber pellets containing cocaine worth P8.89 million.

According to Immigration intelligence officer Bienvenido Castillo, the Colombian, Alberto Pedraza Quijano, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA 3) last Nov. 12 after arriving aboard Emirates Airlines Flight EK332 from Dubai.

He was arrested by a team composed of members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Customs (BoC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Philippine National Police (PNP), Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup), airport security, and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The team made the arrest based on the information provided by the United States Homeland Security Investigation.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said Quijano appeared ill at ease and was acting suspiciously.

He attempted to enter the men’s room at the Customs area when the airport security accosted him to prevent from possibly dumping the drugs he had ingested.

An X-ray at the Pasay General Hospital confirmed that he had ingested the pellets, each containing 15 grams totaling 1.185 kilograms. /atm