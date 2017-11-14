Fire guts Caloocan police HQ

A fire damaged portions of the Caloocan Police headquarters on Tuesday morning, radio reports said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Samson Road, Sangandaan, Caloocan City, according to the emergency dispatch service TXTFire Philippines.

Radyo Inquirer 990AM and dzMM radio reports indicated that the Caloocan Bureau of Fire Protection later confirmed that the fire originated from the Caloocan police headquarters.

TXTFire Philippines said the fire reached fourth alarm at 5:06 a.m., and was declared “fire out” by 6 a.m. or almost an hour later.

Authorities said Caloocan police’s Scene of the Crime Operatives room as well as the supply and finance office and CAMANAVA press office were damaged.

Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo had assured that all prisoners were accounted for after the incident, radio dzMM reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of posting. /kga