Police reiterate ban on fluvial protests near Asean summit venues

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) security task force will arrest militant groups that will stage fluvial protests on Manila Bay, saying areas near to the venues of summits and meetings are no sail zones.

Lt. Jomark Angue, spokesperson for the Asean task force on maritime security, said they received reports that said some groups were allegedly preparing 50 motorized bancas to conduct protests near the sites of some Asean meetings.

Policemen blocked on Monday a large group of protesters at the corner of Padre Faura Street and Taft Avenue in Manila who were planning to march toward the US Embassy and Philippine International Convention Center (See related story above).

“Once you are spotted riding on a motor banca or joining the fluvial protests, we will not think twice [of] apprehending you,” Angue said in a statement.

He added that the bancas would be impounded and their owners would face penalties.

An earlier advisory designated the waters of Manila Bay from H2O Hotel in Manila to Okada Hotel in Parañaque—around 10 kilometers long—as no sail zones from Nov. 5 to Nov. 16. During the period, no kind of any vessel will be allowed to pass through.

Foreigners were also advised against joining anti-Asean rallies lest they be deported, officials warned.

