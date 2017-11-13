PDEA agents arrest couple for possession of P250,000 worth of ‘shabu’

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Anti-narcotics agents arrested a couple during an anti-drug operation and seized from them more than P250,000 worth of suspected crystal meth (shabu), guns and ammunition in Pigcayawan town in North Cotabato on Monday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director for Central Mindanao of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), told the Inquirer that PDEA agents, backed by police and other law enforcement units, served the search warrants on Richard Balbini and his wife Jeanette, both allegedly members of Bawan Drug Group based in Pigcawayan.

The couple, who operate a restaurant in Barangay Poblacion, did not resist when the search warrant was presented to them at about 5:30 a.m., Castro said.

Seized from the Balbinis’ hous were about 50 grams of cyrstal meth, one 9-mm pistol with two magazines and ammunition, a .22-caliber rifle with magazine, a netbook, a camera, several pass books, bank notes and a Toyota Fortuner.

Castro said the couple would face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165) and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (Republic Act No. 10591).

Two days earlier, PDEA agents arrested the town treasurer of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat and his wife during anti-drug operation.

Castro said Joy Nadar, 46, municipal treasurer of Palimbang, and her husband, Jojo, did not resist arrest. /atm