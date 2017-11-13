Pro-Duterte blogger confronts BBC reporter while Mocha watches

In front of Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, an emotional pro-Duterte blogger confronted a British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) journalist on Monday after the media outfit had featured a “very minor” blogger in the Philippines.

A video posted on social media showed Sass Rogando Sasot, a known staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, blasting BBC correspondent Jonathan Head on the sideline of the Asean Summit being held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“Can you tell me how is it possible that Jover Laurio, a very minor blogger in the Philippines was featured by the BBC in order to defend herself…but not someone like me whose social media following is way way higher than her, whose Facebook engagement is way way higher than her and who you had even interacted on Facebook?” Sasot asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why were you not concerned about my safety but you were concerned about Jover Laurio?” she further asked.

Sasot was referring to Laurio, who is the brain behind the Pinoy Ako Blog.

Laurio was interviewed by the BBC last month after she admitted being behind her blog as some pro-Duterte bloggers were threatening to expose her true identity.

She lamented that the BBC had insulted not just her but the millions of followers of supporters when the media outfit interviewed Laurio.

“Do you know that a lot of overseas Filipino workers are doing everything in order to compact the lies being peddled by mainstream media including Rappler, Inquirer and ABS-CBN— and I know that international media [are] only getting [their feeds] from these people…”

“You know a lot of people are insulted that you are only covering one side of the story…,” Sasot grumbled.

But the BBC journalist belied the blogger’s allegation. “That’s not true…,” Head said.

“If it’s not true, could you please explain to me why all of a sudden a minor blogger like Jover Laurio was given this platform? Who made this connection?” Sasot shot back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uson, also known as a blogger before she joined the Duterte administration, could be seen standing and just watching the confrontation.