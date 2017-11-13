Cop killed by suspected NPA rebels in Davao

DAVAO CITY — Suspected guerrillas of the New People’s Army (NPA) shot and killed a policeman in a hinterland village here on Monday, police officials said.

Authorities identified the fatality as Police Officer 3 Welfredo Garol Jr., who died from multiple gunshot wounds after two men, who had hitched a ride on his motorcycle in New Valencia village in Tugbok district at 7:45 a.m., attacked him.

Chief Insp. Andrea dela Cerna, spokesperson of the Southern Mindanao police, said Garol, who was assigned in Baguio District police station, was on his way to work after dropping off his wife, a public school teacher, in Tugbok when he was shot by his two passengers upon reaching Purok (Community) 5, Sitio (Sub-village) Luman.

The assailants then fled with the victim’s service firearm and motorcycle, she added.

Southern Mindanao police commander Chief Supt. Manuel Gaerlan condemned the incident, calling it “a senseless and cowardly act against a good public servant, police officer and loving husband.”

“This act is a manifestation that the NPA and other communist front organizations have no regard for human rights and international humanitarian laws,” Gaerlan said in a statement. /kga