Lanao Lake yields Maute assault weapons

Government troops recovered from Lanao Lake 30 high-powered firearms believed to have been used by ISIS-linked Maute terrorists in their siege of Marawi City, the military said Monday.

Soldiers found the weapons while conducting clearing operations in Lake Lanao near the Bandaringin Mosque in Barangay Marinaut on Sunday, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

“It is believed that during the last hours of the firefight when they have smelled defeat and when they were about to make their final escape, they threw their weapons into the lake,” he said.

Brawner said they assume that there were more firearms in the lake.

“Search operations will continue today,” he said. /cbb

