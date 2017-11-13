LTFRB summons taxi owner after driver hits passenger

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered the operator of a taxi driver who punched his passenger last week to explain why his cab’s franchise should not be revoked.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said that taxi operator Rodrigo Valderama had been ordered to appear before the board on Friday and identify the driver who punched his passenger, Michael Benitez, in Makati City last week.

Benitez said he boarded the cab (UVY 488) and asked the driver to bring him to a bus terminal in Pasay City. The driver, however, refused to turn on his meter and asked for a fare of P200.

According to Benitez, the driver still took him to the bus terminal even though he refused to pay P200. The driver, however, destroyed one of his bags as he was unloading it.

Benitez said that when he started taking a video of the incident on his cell phone, the taxi driver turned violent, punching him and scratching his neck.

The victim said this prompted him to report the incident to the Makati police and to the transport board.

The LTFRB, meanwhile, warned taxi drivers that it was illegal for them not to use their meters and to charge their passengers exorbitant fares.