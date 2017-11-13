Monday, November 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines

DID YOU KNOW: NBI was idea of Quezon and Yulo

newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

DID YOU KNOW: NBI was idea of Quezon and Yulo

/ 05:00 AM November 13, 2017

The National Bureau of Investigation was founded on Nov. 13, 1936 upon the approval of Commonwealth Act No. 181.

A brainchild of then President Manuel Quezon and Justice Secretary Jose Yulo, the Division of Investigation was patterned after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 1947, it was reorganized into a bureau under the Department of Justice and renamed as the National Bureau of Investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main office of the NBI is on Taft Avenue, Ermita, Manila. —Marielle Medina

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Did you know, Jose Yulo, Manuel Quezon, National Bureau of Investigation, NBI
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved