DID YOU KNOW: NBI was idea of Quezon and Yulo
The National Bureau of Investigation was founded on Nov. 13, 1936 upon the approval of Commonwealth Act No. 181.
A brainchild of then President Manuel Quezon and Justice Secretary Jose Yulo, the Division of Investigation was patterned after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 1947, it was reorganized into a bureau under the Department of Justice and renamed as the National Bureau of Investigation.
The main office of the NBI is on Taft Avenue, Ermita, Manila. —Marielle Medina
