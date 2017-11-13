DID YOU KNOW: NBI was idea of Quezon and Yulo

The National Bureau of Investigation was founded on Nov. 13, 1936 upon the approval of Commonwealth Act No. 181.

A brainchild of then President Manuel Quezon and Justice Secretary Jose Yulo, the Division of Investigation was patterned after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 1947, it was reorganized into a bureau under the Department of Justice and renamed as the National Bureau of Investigation.

The main office of the NBI is on Taft Avenue, Ermita, Manila. —Marielle Medina