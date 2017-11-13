Security tight for boy scouts jamboree

DAVAO CITY — Authorities in Davao del Norte were preparing tighter security measures for at least 2,500 boy scouts from different countries that were expected to join the 6th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Jamboree in Tagum City.

The scouting event, which starts on Nov. 27, would be joined by scouts from Asean member-states and other countries, Tagum Mayor Allan Rellon said.

“Although this is a regional event, our preparations are good for a world jamboree,” said Rellon, Boy Scouts of the Philippines vice chair for Mindanao.

He said the first international scouting event in Mindanao was expected to draw participants beyond the Asean with Boy Scout chapters from Georgia, Macau, India and Tunisia committing to send delegations.

Ensuring the safety of delegates was one of the organizers’ prime concerns, Rellon said. At least 1,000 policemen would be deployed for security. —Frinston Lim