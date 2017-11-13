IN THE KNOW: ICRC estimates 65 Marawi villages damaged in siege
The International Committee of the Red Cross said at least 65 villages in Marawi suffered “minimum to medium damage” from the conflict.
It means more than half of the estimated 200,000 evacuees can return to their homes when clearing operations are over.
Some residents in several villages have already returned to their homes.
But those whose homes were destroyed, however, will have to wait for government to finish temporary shelters.
