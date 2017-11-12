Cop killed, another hurt in Masbate ambush

LEGAZPI CITY — A policeman was killed while another was wounded in an ambush by suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels Sunday morning in San Fernando town in Masbate province, police said.

Police Officer 1 Matthew Baybayon was slain while PO1 Edgarde Demingoy was wounded when a group of NPA rebels waylaid their team in Barangay (village) Buyo at around 9 a.m., Sr. Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

Calubaquib, quoting a spot report, said the victims, both members of the 5th Regional Public Safety Battalion based in Barangay Canares, Batuan town, were investigating a shooting incident that took place in Barangay Buyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

While on their way back to their station, they were attacked by the NPA rebels. The rebels also carted away the two service firearms of the victims.

Responding police brought the wounded cop Demingoy to the Sto. Niño Medical Clinic. He was later transferred to the MC Hospital in Masbate City for medical treatment.

Recovered from the ambush area were empty shells for M203, M16, M14 and AK 47 assault rifles. /je