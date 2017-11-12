19 world leaders in Manila for summit; Asean lane now open

Most world leaders are already in Manila, with the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sunday night for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and related meetings.

Trump’s Air Force One landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5:45 p.m., while Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s convoy reached Edsa-Balintawak past 6 p.m. from Clark International Airport.

The two were the last to arrive today ahead of the opening ceremony on Monday of the 31st Asean summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Trump, who earlier misspelled the Philippines in his tweet ahead of his arrival, posted on Twitter a photo of Air Force One parked on the tarmac with the Manila sunset serving as its backdrop.

“Just landed in the Philippines after a great day of meetings and events in Hanoi, Vietnam!” Trump said.

Only two other leaders are expected to arrive tomorrow, European Union President Donald Tusk and Timor Leste Prime Minister Rui Maria de Araújo, both of whom are Asean dialogue partners.

With the leaders now in Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) opened to motorists at 6:17 p.m. the Asean lanes in both directions of Edsa.

However, Emmanuel Miro, Asean traffic management commander, urged the public to still steer clear of Edsa for the duration of the summit since they may still close off the Asean lanes, especially if senior officials and other delegates would have to shuttle to and from Manila and Pampanga. /je

