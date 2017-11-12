8 Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Eight Abu Sayyaf members surrendered to the military in Sulu on Saturday.

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Joint Task Group Sulu, said the eight bandits were followers the slain Abu Sayyaf leader Alhabsy Misaya.

They surrendered to Lt. Col. Jessie R. Montoya, commander of the 2nd Special Forces Battalion based in Talipao, Sulu.

Sobejana said the bandits also turned over eight firearms like M16, M14 rifle and Garand rifles. The surrenderees will undergo medical examination and custodial debriefing.

“We are very thankful to the local government, other stakeholders, and all the peace-loving Tausugs who rally behind us in our campaign to end terrorism in Sulu,” Sobejana said in a statement. /je