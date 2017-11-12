Air travelers told: Come early to Naia

Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) are advised to be at their designated terminals at least three hours before their scheduled flights to avoid being inconvenienced by the arrival of the heads of state for the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean) Summit.

In its advisory, Cebu Pacific Air said that passengers should arrive earlier than usual until Wednesday because of the “increased processing time and possible delays due to Asean Summit activities.”

Air Asia Philippines noted that because movements at Naia might be limited at certain periods of the day, flights might also be delayed.

At least seven world leaders are expected to land at Naia today, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio pointed out yesterday that no Naia flights would be canceled since they have not issued any notices to airmen and would only implement priority landing for the leaders. —Jovic Yee