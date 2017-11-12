81 Chinese, Taiwanese held in raid vs cyberfraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has filed charges of violating Philippine immigration laws against 81 foreigners who were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in cyberfraud.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 47 Chinese and 34 Taiwanese nationals, who were arrested in Makati City on Tuesday night, would be facing deportation proceedings.

BI acting spokesperson Grifton Medina said the suspects were arrested at a condominium on Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue while manning their workstations. Details of their alleged cyberfraud operations were not disclosed.

The BI’s fugitive search unit, led by intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo, was conducting an operation to capture four Chinese nationals wanted for economic crimes in Beijing when they chanced upon the other foreigners, who were also suspected of involvement in cyberfraud.

BI law and investigation chief Arvin Santos said they were charged as undesirable aliens who posed a risk to public safety and security due to their status as fugitives. They also failed to present immigration documents to prove that their continued stay in the country was legal, he said.

Medina said the arrested foreigners would also be investigated for possible violation of the country’s anticybercrime laws.

“This means they cannot be deported while their criminal liability is being determined,” the BI acting spokesperson said.

The 81 foreigners remained in detention at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. —Julie M. Aurelio