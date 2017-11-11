Oil spill spotted from ship that ran aground in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY – Authorities noted a large oil spill along the shoreline of Barcelona town in Sorsogon province on Saturday.

The oil spill was from the MV Kitty, a cargo vessel of the Pherwin Shipping Corp., which ran aground when Tropical Depression “Salome” hit the province on Thursday.

Joyce Anne Licup-Gerona, tourism officer of Barcelona town, said the oil spill was noticed around 3 p.m. on the shoreline of Barangay Tagdon.

Jeangle Eco, executive assistant of Barcelona Mayor Manuel Fortes, said they would coordinate with the police to see to it that the ship would be on hold.

“We were assured by the ship captain that there was no spill, but it’s the contrary,” Eco said. “We will file a a necessary complaint against the shipping lines.”

He said the oil spill could endanger the marine life in the town’s coastal areas. –Michael B. Jaucian /atm