2 workers killed as platform in Bacolod mall construction site collapses

BACOLOD CITY—Two workers were killed in an accident on Saturday morning at the construction site of a mall being developed by Ayala Corp. in Barangay 8 here, police said.

Construction workers Hercaleo Abraham, 36, and Doddy Malorca, 30, were pouring cement on the second floor of the building still being constructed when the platform they were standing on suddenly collapsed at 1:45 a.m.

“One of the victims was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival while the other victim got covered with cement and whose body was recovered only more than four hours later,” the police spot report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Concepcion of the Ayala Corporate Resources Services Group said Bacolod Capitol Central Mall, Ayala’s partner in the mall project, and contractor Kuntel Construction were saddened by this incident and were coordinating with the families of Abraham and Malorca to extend the needed help.

He said both companies were also working with local government officials to determine the cause of the incident. GAL